The United Action Front of Civil Society (UAFCS), says the organised civil society is ready for dialogue with the Federal Government on the ongoing nationwide protest and the challenges in the country.

Olawale Okunniyi, Head, Coordinating Secretariat of UAFCS, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria.

He said in the interview in Lagos on Sunday that civil society groups would honour the government’s invitation for talks on addressing citizens’ concerns.

NAN reports that the President in his broadcast on Sunday called for suspension of all protests to create room for dialogue

Tinubu reiterated his government’s commitment to addressing the concerns of citizens.

NAN reports that the protest, which started on Thursday, crippled socio-economic activities across the states.

Reacting to the president’s broadcast, Okunniyi said that organised civil society had always been open to dialogue, which he described as an important tool of conflict resolution.

He said: “The organised civil society is open to dialogue and we will respond to dialogue if we are invited by the president.

“We have never refused dialogue because it is an avenue to discuss issues and find ways to resolve the issues and challenges in the country.

“This is because we know that what will prevail is superior opinion or argument “

Okunniyi said he was optimistic that the government would begin to reach out to the leaders of the protest.

According to him, every Nigerian should work for the country’s peace and prosperity.

Okunniyi, however, said the protest would not have taken place if civil society groups and government had engaged in dialogue.

He said: “During former president Goodluck Jonathan’s administration, we had several discussions with him, which yielded positive results.

“However, we were shut out completely during the immediate past president’s tenure despite the fact that his government was brought in by the civil society.”

Okunniyi, however, urged the federal government to properly identify groups championing the cause of the masses in order not to hold talks with the wrong people.

He urged the government to take immediate steps to reduce prices of basic items like food.

Okunniyi also called on the government to tackle insecurity, which he said had affected farming activities in the north, pushing up food prices.

