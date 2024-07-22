Paris Olympic Games to broadcast on DStv, GOtv

MultiChoice Nigeria has announced that it will broadcast the 2024 Olympics live from Paris on SuperSport channels available on DStv and GOtv, starting with the opening ceremony on July 26, live on (DStv ch 203 and GOtv ch 61), at 6:30pm.

A total of 82 athletes will represent Nigeria at games scheduled to hold from July 26- to August 11.

Nigeria will be participating in 11 events, including football, basketball, long jump, and weightlifting. About 10,500 athletes are expected to participate in the 2024 Olympic Games.

Announcing the broadcast plan, Executive Head of Marketing MultiChoice West Africa, Tope Oshunkeye, said DStv and GOtv customers can follow the track and events live across all SuperSport channels.

“As part of our commitment to delivering the best sporting action to Nigerians, we will broadcast across SuperSport channels with additional pop-up channels on DStv and GOtv. The Olympics is the largest gathering of athletes competing for honours. We will make the games available to customers on DStv Yanga and GOtv Jolli. offering them the opportunity to watch history unfold and follow our Nigerian athletes at the Games. In the spirit of the Olympics, each of the SuperSport channels will also be renamed as ‘Olympic Channel’ for the duration of the games,” he said.

The Super Falcons will be taking part in the women’s football games, with their opening match of group C against Brazil on July 25, at 6pm. The Falcons will face world champions Spain on 28 July, at 6pm and round up the group stage against Japan on July 31, at 4pm. All the matches will be broadcast live on DStv and GOtv.

Also Read:

Tobi Amusan, Ese Brume, Favour Ashe, and Chukwuebuka Enekwech will be leading the Nigerian team at the track and field events, while the female basketball team, D’Tigress will compete in group B against Australia, Canada, and France.

Customers can watch events involving Nigerian athletes at the Paris Olympics live on SuperSport channels by downloading the MyDStv/MyGOtv app or dialing *288#. You can also watch every action on the go by downloading the DStv Stream or the GOtv Stream app.

Post Views: 0