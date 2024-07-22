Ohanaeze Ndigbo knocks Bayo Onanuga over protest allegation on Peter Obi

The Igbo head organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has knocked President Bola Tinubu’s Special Adviser on information and strategy, Chief Bayo Onanuga, over his allegation on Peter Obi, describing it as Igbophobic, deep-seated hate for a Nigeria tribe and an act of uncouth repugnancy.

Onanuga had alleged that the 2023 Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi was responsible for the rumoured nationwide protest plot by Nigeria citizens for the month of August.

Reacting, Ohanaeze Ndigbo recalled that Onanugu’s allegation against Peter Obi was not the first time Onanuga showed his deep hatred for Ndigbo, recalling that the president’s aide had during last year’s presidential election also made an unapologetic ethnic slur against the Igbo.

This was contained in a statement issued on Monday by the Ohanaeze spokesman, Dr. Chiedozie Ogbonnia, in Enugu.

According to the statement, Onanuga confirmed himself as a “true to type” and one who Ohanaeze Ndigbo views his bizarre dispositions towards anything Igbo as unthoughtful, loathsome, cantankerous, uncouth, repugnant, inflammable and full of deep-seated hate.

Ohanaeze informed Onanuga that Nigerians of all persuasions, North, South, East and West were in pains of diverse forms: excruciating hardships, poverty, Naira downward spiral, incessant kidnappings, banditry, farmers-herdsmen conflict, most terrifying insecurity, joblessness, rising food prices and cost of living challenges. And that the prevailing hardship in Nigeria is blind to ethnicity.

“It is necessary to inform Onanuga that this is a time for the Presidency to initiate policies, programmes, activities and a body language that will appeal to or assuage the downtrodden, dispossessed, oppressed, the deprived, including Obidients.

“And to also inform the Onanugas that issuing threats to masses, the hungry and angry, the vulnerable and indeed those who no longer fear any fall is the most inconceivable line of action for any government in a fragile society.

“In other words, instead of broadening the minds to creative thinking and welfare programs for the masses, the Onanugas are chasing rats when the house is on fire,” said Ogbonnia.

He reiterated that Ohanaeze Ndigbo had earlier this year asked all Igbo not to participate in any protest against the administration of President Bola Tinubu because anything involving Ndigbo have always been treated negatively different from other tribes in Nigeria.

“When youths from other tribes of the country are involved, they are reprimanded and forgiven; but when the Igbo youths are involved they are arrested, incarcerated and even charged for serious offences.

“For example, the arrest and detention of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu generated a lot of problems for the Igbos” amongst others.

“Emphatically, the current hardship in Nigeria is the comeuppance of Igbophobia. It is an unavoidable outcome of an orchestrated injustice, marginalization, callous conspiracies, corporate shenanigans and ethnic bigotry against the Igbo.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo stands on a firm wicket based on reason, history and experience, to state that there can never be peace, progress and national development when there is a deliberate government policy of injustice, tantrums and brimstones against a vibrant, capacious, resourceful, resilient and populous ethnic group such as the Igbo.”

Furthermore, Ogbonnia recalled that former President Olusegun Obasanjo had condemned the persistent aversion to the people of southeastern extraction, which Obasanjo described as Igbophobia.

“Obasanjo added that unless Nigeria throws its doors open to merit and full inclusion of the Igbo in national affairs, the country will continue to flounder and grope in the dark.

“Finally, the Igbo are once again requested not to join the forthcoming nationwide protest. When President Muhammadu Buhari appointed about 15 service Chiefs in Nigeria and Igbo was secluded, did the lopsided policy abate the security situation in Nigeria? And have we died? And many more…?”

