LG Polls: Scores of PDP, APGA members dump party, join APC in Kaduna

Ahead of the Local Government Election in Kaduna State, about Seven hundred and two members of the Labour Party (LP), All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), People’s Redemption Party (PRP)and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Makera Constituency of Kaduna-South Local Government Area of the State, have dumped their respective parties and joined the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC).

Among those who decamped to the APC were a former State House of Assembly candidate for Makera Constituency, women and youth leaders in Kaduna-South Local Government Area of the state.

The decampees who said they were committed to supporting the APC to win the LG election scheduled to hold on October 19,2024, were received by the Local Government Party Chairman, Ibrahim Soso, and the Chairman of the occasion, a former Senator representing Kaduna-North, Senator Lawal Aliyu at the Monday Market, in Kakuri Gwari on the outskirts of Kaduna metropolis.

Soso told the decampees that they would have equal opportunities in the APC, their new membership notwithstanding.

“You should work and vote for all the APC candidates in the October 19 Local Government Council elections. We’re convinced that Kaduna-South will vote for our party the APC and we’re confident that the main opposition PDP is dead here”, he said.

Speaking on behalf of the defectors, Ayok Danboyi, a former candidate for Makera State House of Assembly Constituency, and Yunana Bala, a chieftain of the PDP, said they left their party because they were comfortable with the leadership style of the Executive Vice Chairman of the Local Government, Nehemiah Baba-Karik and Governor Uba Sani.

“They are focused on uniting the people of the state as against the normal tradition. The daily depletion of our parties membership in Kaduna-South is an indication that the main opposition party would soon go into extinction even before the Local Government general elections. We pledge to work hard ahead of the local government general elections slated for October 19, 2024,” they said.

The Executive Vice Chairman of Kaduna-South Local Government Area, Nehemiah Baba-Karik, described their step as a “wise decision” and assured them that they would not be left behind in matters relating to governance in the state.

According to him, ” you will not be left behind in the scheme of things as you have now become part of us. You will observe that the Governor has demonstrated capacity and genuine leadership in promoting good governance.”

