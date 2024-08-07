Paris 2024: Ofili, Oborududu dash raised hopes in athletics, wrestling

Favour Ofili on Tuesday failed to fulfill all raised hopes of a medal for Team Nigeria in the women’s 200 metres event at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Nigeria were yet to win a medal as at Tuesday and all hopes had been on Ofili who had a personal best 21.96 seconds.

Blessing Oborududu, who at the same moment was also seeking a bronze medal in the women’s freestyle wrestling 68kg, was also another medal hope.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the 21-year-old Ofili could however not shoulder the burden and finished a disappointing sixth from lane 9.

In the event’s final race at the Stade de France, the athlete, who is ranked 31 in the world, ran in at 22.24 secs, which was slower than her season best 22.05.

The result meant Nigeria’s search for a medal at the ongoing Games continued till another day as Oborududu also failed in her bid.

She lost to Nonoka Ozaki of Japan 3-0 in her bronze medal match at the Champ-de-Mars Arena in Paris, losing without scoring any point in the bout.

Nonoka scored two points in the first period, and added the other one in the second period to end all hopes of Team Nigeria’s first medal at the Games.

