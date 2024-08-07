Tinubu names Federal Commissioners for RMAFC

President Bola Tinubu has names appointees as Federal Commissioners of the Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, disclosed this on Tuesday in a statement.

The appointees, representing different states, were identified as Linda Nkechi Oti – Abia; Akpan Imo Effiong – Akwa Ibom; Enefe Ekene – Anambra; Prof. Steve Ugba – Benue; Chief Eyonsa – Cross-River; Aruviere Egharhevwe – Delta; Nduka Henry Awuregu – Ebonyi; Victor Eboigbe – Edo; Hon. Wumi Ogunlola – Ekiti; and Hon. Ozo Obumreme Obodougo – Enugu.

Others were Alhaji Kabir Ibrahim Mashi – Katsina; Hon. Adamu Fanda – Kano; Dr. Kunle Wright – Lagos; Aliyu Almakura Abdulkadir – Nasarawa; Bako Shetima – Niger; Samuel Durojaye – Ogun; Nathaniel Adejutelegan – Ondo; Hon. Saad Bello Ibrahim – Plateau; Modu-Aji Juluri – Yobe; Alhaji Bello Rabiu Garba – Zamfara; and Mohammed Kabeer Usman – Gombe.

According to Ngelale, the appointments are subject to confirmation by the Senate.

He added: “The President expects the new federal commissioners to demonstrate absolute fidelity to the nation in the discharge of their duties.”

Post Views: 0