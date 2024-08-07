Four die after consuming amala mixed with lafun

The Kwara Government has confirmed the death of four persons in Eruda community, Olorun West Local Government Area after eating Amala, a popular local delicacy.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Amina El-Imam, disclosed this development at a news conference on Tuesday in Ilorin.

She said another person also died of gastroenteritis.

Consequent upon the incident, El-Imam said the state government had placed health care in the state on Outbreak Response Mode.

She said the entire health team of the ministry had visited the community after report of the family that lost some members after consuming yam flour.

She said: “On getting there, the claim was that there was an instance of food poisoning where a 70-year-old woman fell ill and died after consuming amala.

“Unfortunately, her son and grandchildren also consumed the same food, fell ill and died.

“They were taken to the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital where they passed away.”

El-Imam stated that the amala with Lafun, another delicacy from cassava, could have been responsible for the deaths.

She further stated that those who consumed yam flour without lafun were fine.

“However, those who consumed the mixture of both lafun and amala mixture fell ill and some of them eventually died,” she said.

The Commissioner said that the survivors were receiving treatment in the hospitals where they were admitted.

She added: “Some are doing well and hopefully, following intensive medical treatment, they should be able to recover fully.

“It was observed that they are residing in a place where personal and environmental hygiene is not really optimal.”

El-Imam attributed the incident to food poisoning, occasioned by under-processed cassava used in the production of the meal.

She said that an initial rapid diagnostic test was conducted on the suspected case of cholera, which later turned out to be gastroenteritis.

She said that one death was recorded at Osin Gada in Ilorin West Local Government Area from gastroenteritis.

She said: “The community had a few cases of stooling and vomiting, particularly among children.

“The vomiting and stooling drew the attention of the state’s disease reporting structure.

“On getting there, treatment was immediately commenced and all the affected patients have received standard treatments to stop the symptoms and restore their health.”

The Commissioner said that the state government would provide the community with potable water to prevent future re-occurrence.

