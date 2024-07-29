Paris 2024: Edem crashes out as Team Nigeria suffers another loss

Offiong Edem lost to Brazil’s Bruna Takahashi 4-0 on Sunday to add to Team Nigeria’s losing run at the ongoing Olympic Games in Paris.

Edem lost 8-11 4-11 11-13 10-12 in her Round of 64 match in the women’s singles event of the table tennis competition.

Her loss made it the third loss of the day for Team Nigeria, which had earlier lost in boxing and football.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that it was cumulatively Team Nigeria’s sixth loss competitively.

This was after seeing the Super Falcons lose their opening game 0-1 to Brazil on Thursday in women’s football.

The duo of Quadri Aruna and Olajide Omotayo also lost in the men’s singles of table tennis on Saturday.

NAN reports that Fatimo Bello, who plays her first game of the women’s singles on Monday, is Nigeria’s remaining hope in the singles events of the table tennis competition.

