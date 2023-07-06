Panic in Lagos as cultists kill three rivals, plan 7/7 mega war

828 828

There was panic in the Bariga area of Lagos State on Wednesday as suspected cult members engaged in a gang war, killing three rival members.

According to eyewitness accounts, one of those inflicted with bullet injury during the gang war is now in a coma in a hospital fighting to stay alive.

The rampaging cultists are not yet done, as information reaching residents says that on Friday, which is July 7 (7/7), they would go to some communities to avenge wounded and killed members.

The cultists last week were noticed to be preparing for what most residents did not know will claim three lives at a go.

The sporadic shooting started on Wednesday night around the Idi-aba area, known to be the hideout of notorious cultists and a major base of drug dealers.

It spread towards Akilo, Sungas and inwards Olorunkemi Street in Somolu area, where innocent passers-by sustained varying degrees of injury.

Petrified residents have sent a Save Our Soul message to the Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, urging him to come to their rescue.

It was also gathered that the cultists have sent a message to some areas that they will avenge the killing of their colleagues as part of their 7/7 celebration no matter what.

The Lagos state Police Command has confirmed the killings.

Its spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin, said the Command was yet to identify those behind the killings.

He, however, said operatives have been deployed to the area to restore peace and smoke out those behind the killings.