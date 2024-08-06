Oyo TESCOM releases CBT results, fixes cut-off mark

The Oyo State Post Primary School Teaching Service Commission, TESCOM, has officially released the computer-based tests results, saying about 9,000 candidates passed.

This was disclosed by the Chairman of the Commission, Pastor Akinade Alamu, in a statement which was made available to journalists on Tuesday in Ibadan.

In the statement, Pastor Alamu said the Commission has set minimum cut-off marks for qualification to the next stage in the recruitment exercise.

He said the cut-off mark in the exercise is 50%.

The Chairman said the 9,000 candidates will go through interview sessions within one week, starting from August 14, 2024.

Pastor Alamu said the interview panels, headed by both serving and retired Permanent secretaries, will be split into 10, with five members each.

He further advised all candidates to log into their portal, as their results have been posted there already.

Reiterating the Commission’s commitment to enhancing educational services in the State, Pastor Alamu said the interview for candidates of Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Geography is scheduled to hold on August 14, 2024.

Other schedules are: August 15, 2024: English, Physics, Health Education, Technical Drawing, Music and French.

August 16. 2024: Basic Science, Home Economics, Computer science.

August 19, 2024: Commerce, Christian Religious Studies, Islamic Religious Studies, Literature in English and Guidance and Counseling.

August 20, 2024: Social studies, Business studies, and food and nutrition.

August 21, 2024: Economics, Government, Finance and Account, Fine Arts, and History.

August 22, 2024: Agricultural science, Yoruba and Arabic.

He urged all candidates to come with their credentials, local government of origin, Date of birth certificate and other relevant documents.

The Chairman, who wished them the best, thanked them for their comportment during the CBT examination, urging them to replicate the same during the interview.

