Burna Boy, Tyla, Tems, Davido, Ayra Starr nominated for the 2024 MTV VMAs

MTV on Tuesday revealed the highly-anticipated list of nominees for the 2024 “VMAs”, celebrating artists whose cultural impact and work during the last 12 months have revolutionized the music industry and sparked global conversations.
African global stars Burna Boy, Tems, Tyla, Davido Ayra Starr, Lojay, Pheelz have earned nominations in the “Best Afrobeats” category, with Tyla securing three nods in the “Best Afrobeats”, “Best New Artist” and “Best R&B” categories.
The awards show will air LIVE from UBS Arena, New York on Wednesday, 11 September at 1:00am WAT/ 02:00am CAT on MTV, DStv Channel 130.
Also Read:
- Nigerian teenager Ogazi squeezes into men’s 400m final
- Police arrest 76 suspects with 25 Russian flags in Kano
- 10 in police net for displaying Russian flags in Gombe
- We ‘lI make Ekiti’s creative industry economically profitable – Oyebanji
- Teenage autistic art prodigy aims to shatter Guinness World Record for largest art canvas
Taylor Swift (10) leads, looking to continue her record-breaking streak for “Video of the Year” and shatter her own record to become the only artist to ever three-peat and win 5x in the coveted category. Swift is closely followed by her “Fortnight” collaborator Post Malone (9), Ariana Grande, Eminem and Sabrina Carpenter (6 each); Megan Thee Stallion and SZA (5 each), LISA, Olivia Rodrigo and Teddy Swims (4 each).
Both Sabrina Carpenter and Teddy Swims are among the 29 first-time “VMAs” nominees, with Benson Boone and Tyla (3 each), Chappell Roan, Jelly Roll, Jessie Murph, Rauw Alejandro, Sexyy Red and Victoria Monét (2 each) also first timers receiving multiple nods. Other first-time nominees include Alexander Stewart, Burna Boy, Coco Jones, Flyana Boss, Gracie Abrams, Gunna, Joyner Lucas, Laufey, LE SSERAFIM, Lojay, Morgan Wallen, Myke Towers, NCT Dream, Pheelz, Playboi Carti, RAYE, Shaboozey, Tyler Childers and The Warning.
Speaking on the nominations, Monde Twala, Senior Vice President & Co-General Manager Paramount Africa & Lead BET International, said, “We’re immensely proud to continually champion the growth of African music and celebrate the extraordinary talent of our nominees for this year’s awards. These artists are not merely representing their countries; they are boldly reshaping the global music landscape. Their nominations underscore the undeniable impact and universal appeal of African music, further cementing its place on the world stage.
Beginning today, fans can vote for their favorites across 15 gender-neutral categories, including the highly-coveted “Video of the Year,” presented by Burger King®; “Best Collaboration;” and “Artist of the Year” categories, by visiting vote.mtv.com through Friday, August 30th, thanks to The General Insurance®; voting for “Best New Artist” will remain active into show on Tuesday, September 10th. Nominations for social categories will be announced at a later date.
The 2024 “VMAs” return to New York LIVE from UBS Arena to celebrate the biggest names in music with headline-generating surprises, one time only performances and a fan-filled audience.
Complete List of 2024 “VMAs” Nominees:
VIDEO OF THE YEAR, Presented by Burger King®
Ariana Grande – “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” – Republic Records
Billie Eilish – “LUNCH” – Darkroom / Interscope Records
Doja Cat – “Paint The Town Red” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
Eminem – “Houdini” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records
SZA – “Snooze” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records
Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records
BEST AFROBEATS
Ayra Starr ft. Giveon – “Last Heartbreak Song” – Mavin / Republic
Burna Boy – “City Boys” – Spaceship / Bad Habit / Atlantic Records
Chris Brown ft. Davido & Lojay – “Sensational” – Chris Brown Entertainment / RCA Records
Tems – “Love Me JeJe” – Since ’93 / RCA Records
Tyla – “Water” – FAX Records / Epic Records
USHER, Pheelz – “Ruin” – mega / gamma.
BEST NEW ARTIST
Benson Boone – Night Street Records, Inc. / Warner Records
Chappell Roan – Island
Gracie Abrams – Interscope Records
Shaboozey – American Dogwood / EMPIRE
Teddy Swims – Warner Records
Tyla – Epic Records
BEST R&B
Alicia Keys – “Lifeline” – AK Records, under exclusive license to gamma.
Muni Long – “Made For Me” – Def Jam
SZA – “Snooze” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records
Tyla – “Water” – FAX Records / Epic Records
USHER, Summer Walker, 21 Savage – “Good Good” – mega / gamma.
Victoria Monét – “On My Mama” – Lovett Music / RCA Records
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Ariana Grande – Republic Records
Bad Bunny – Rimas Entertainment
Eminem – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records
Sabrina Carpenter – Island
SZA – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records
Taylor Swift – Republic Records
SONG OF THE YEAR
Beyoncé – “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records
Jack Harlow – “Lovin On Me” – Generation Now / Atlantic Records
Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us” – pgLang, under exclusive license to Interscope Records
Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso” – Island
Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records
Teddy Swims – “Lose Control” – Warner Records
MTV PUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR
August 2023: Kaliii – “Area Codes” – Atlantic Records
September 2023: GloRilla – “Lick or Sum” – CMG / Interscope Records
October 2023: Benson Boone – “In The Stars” – Night Street Records, Inc. / Warner Records
November 2023: Coco Jones – “ICU” – Def Jam
December 2023: Victoria Monét – “On My Mama” – Lovett Music / RCA Records
January 2024: Jessie Murph – “Wild Ones” – Columbia Records
February 2024: Teddy Swims – “Lose Control” – Warner Records
March 2024: Chappell Roan – “Red Wine Supernova” – Island
April 2024: Flyana Boss – “yeaaa” – vnclm_/ Atlantic Records
May 2024: Laufey – “Goddess” – Laufey / AWAL
June 2024: LE SSERAFIM – “EASY” – SOURCE MUSIC / Geffen Records
July 2024: The Warning – “Automatic Sun” – Lava / Republic Records
BEST COLLABORATION
Drake ft. Sexyy Red & SZA – “Rich Baby Daddy “ – OVO / Republic Records
GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion – “Wanna Be” – CMG / Interscope Records
Jessie Murph ft. Jelly Roll – “Wild Ones” – Columbia Records
Jung Kook ft. Latto – “Seven” – BIGHIT MUSIC / Geffen Records
Post Malone ft. Morgan Wallen – “I Had Some Help” – Mercury / Republic / Big Loud
Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records
BEST POP
Camila Cabello – Geffen / Interscope Records
Dua Lipa – Warner Records
Olivia Rodrigo – Geffen Records
Sabrina Carpenter – Island
Tate McRae – RCA Records
Taylor Swift – Republic Records
BEST HIP-HOP
Drake ft. Sexyy Red & SZA – “Rich Baby Daddy “ – OVO / Republic Records
Eminem – “Houdini” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records
GloRilla – “Yeah Glo!” – CMG / Interscope Records
Gunna – “fukumean” – Young Stoner Life Records / 300 Entertainment
Megan Thee Stallion – “BOA” – Hot Girl Productions
Travis Scott ft. Playboi Carti – “FE!N” – Cactus Jack / Epic Records
BEST ALTERNATIVE
Benson Boone – “Beautiful Things” – Night Street Records, Inc. / Warner Records
Bleachers – “Tiny Moves” – Dirty Hit
Hozier – “Too Sweet” – Columbia Records
Imagine Dragons – “Eyes Closed” – KIDinaKorner / Interscope Records
Linkin Park – “Friendly Fire” – This Compilation / Warner Records
Teddy Swims – “Lose Control (Live)” – Warner Records
BEST ROCK
Bon Jovi – “Legendary” – Island
Coldplay – “feelslikeimfallinginlove” – Atlantic Records
Green Day – “Dilemma” – Reprise Records / Warner Records
Kings of Leon – “Mustang” – Capitol Records
Lenny Kravitz – “Human” – ℗© 2024 Roxie Records Inc. under exclusive license to BMG Rights Management GmbH
U2 – “Atomic City” – Interscope Records
BEST LATIN
Anitta – “Mil Veces” – Floresta Records / Republic Records / Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Bad Bunny – “MONACO” – Rimas Entertainment
KAROL G – “MI EX TENÍA RAZÓN” – Bichota / Interscope Records
Myke Towers – “LALA” – Warner Music Latina
Peso Pluma & Anitta – “BELLAKEO” – Double P Records
Rauw Alejandro – “Touching The Sky” – Sony Music Latin / Duars Entertainment
Shakira & Cardi B – “Puntería” – Sony Music US Latin
BEST K-POP
Jung Kook ft. Latto – “Seven” – BIGHIT MUSIC / Geffen Records
LISA – “Rockstar” – Lloud Co. / RCA Records
NCT Dream – “Smoothie” – SM Entertainment / Virgin Music Group
NewJeans – “Super Shy” – ADOR / Geffen Records
Stray Kids – “LALALALA” – JYP Entertainment / Imperial / Republic Records
TOMORROW X TOGETHER – “Deja vu” – BIGHIT MUSIC / IMPERIAL / Republic Records
VIDEO FOR GOOD
Alexander Stewart – “if only you knew” – FAE grp
Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For (From The Motion Picture “Barbie”)” – Darkroom / Interscope Records
Coldplay – “feelslikeimfallinginlove” – Atlantic Records
Joyner Lucas & Jelly Roll – “Best For Me” – Twenty Nine Music Group
RAYE – “Genesis.” – Human Re Sources
Tyler Childers – “In Your Love” – Hickman Holler Records / RCA Records
BEST DIRECTION
Ariana Grande – “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” – Republic Records – Directed by
Christian Breslauer
Bleachers – “Tiny Moves” – Dirty Hit – Directed by Alex Lockett & Margaret Qualley
Eminem – “Houdini” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records – Directed by Rich Lee
Megan Thee Stallion – “BOA” – Hot Girl Productions – Directed by Daniel Iglesias Jr.
Sabrina Carpenter – “Please Please Please” – Island – Directed by Bardia Zeinali
Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records – Directed by Taylor Swift
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Ariana Grande – “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” – Republic Records – Cinematography
by Anatol Trofimov
Charli xcx – “Von dutch” – Atlantic Records – Cinematography by Jeff Bierman
Dua Lipa – “Illusion” – Warner Records – Cinematography by Nikita Kuzmenko
Olivia Rodrigo – “obsessed” – Geffen Records – Cinematography by Marz Miller
Rauw Alejandro – “Touching The Sky” – Sony Music Latin / Duars Entertainment – Cinematography by Camilo Monsalve
Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records – Cinematography by Rodrigo
Prieto
BEST EDITING
Anitta – “Mil Veces” – Floresta Records / Republic Records / Universal Music Latin Entertainment – Editing by Nick Yumul
Ariana Grande – “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” – Republic Records – Editing by Luis
Caraza Peimbert
Eminem – “Houdini” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records – Editing by David Checel
LISA – “Rockstar” – Lloud Co. / RCA Records – Editing by Nik Kohler
Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso” – Island – Editing by Jai Shukla
Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records – Editing by Chancler Haynes
BEST CHOREOGRAPHY
Bleachers – Tiny Moves – Dirty Hit – Choreography by Margaret Qualley
Dua Lipa – “Houdini” – Warner Records – Choreography by Charm La’Donna
LISA – “Rockstar” – Lloud Co. / RCA Records – Choreography by Sean Bankhead
Rauw Alejandro – “Touching The Sky” – Sony Music Latin / Duars Entertainment – Choreography
by Felix ‘Fefe’ Burgos
Tate McRae – “Greedy” – RCA Records – Choreography by Sean Bankhead
Troye Sivan – “Rush” – Capitol Records – Choreography by Sergio Reis, Mauro Van De Kerkhof
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Ariana Grande – “the boy is mine” – Republic Records – Visual Effects by Digital Axis
Eminem – “Houdini” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records – Visual Effects by Synapse Virtual
Production, Louise Lee, Rich Lee, Metaphysic, Flawless Post
Justin Timberlake – “Selfish” – RCA Records – “Selfish” – RCA Records – Visual Effects by Candice Dragonas
Megan Thee Stallion – “BOA” – Hot Girl Productions – Visual Effects by Mathematic
Olivia Rodrigo – “get him back!” – Geffen Records – Visual Effects by Cooper Vacheron, Preston
Mohr, Karen Arakelian, Justin Johnson
Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records – Visual Effects by Parliament
BEST ART DIRECTION
Charli xcx – “360” – Atlantic Records – Art Direction by Grace Surnow
LISA – “Rockstar” – Lloyd Co. / RCA Records – Art Direction by Pongsan Thawatwichian
Megan Thee Stallion – “BOA” – Hot Girl Productions – Art Direction by Brittany Porter
Olivia Rodrigo – “bad idea right?” – Geffen Records – Art Direction by Nicholas des Jardins
Sabrina Carpenter – “Please Please Please” – Island – Art Direction by Nicholas des Jardins
Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records – Art Direction by Ethan Tobman
List of Nominations by Artist:
Taylor Swift – 10 Nominations
Video Of The Year – “Fortnight”
Artist Of The Year
Song Of The Year – “Fortnight”
Best Collaboration – “Fortnight”
Best Pop
Best Direction – “Fortnight”
Best Cinematography – “Fortnight”
Best Editing – “Fortnight”
Best Visual Effects – “Fortnight”
Best Art Direction – “Fortnight”
Post Malone – 9 Nominations
Video Of The Year – “Fortnight”
Song Of The Year – “Fortnight”
Best Collaboration – “Fortnight”
Best Collaboration – “I Had Some Help”
Best Direction – “Fortnight”
Best Cinematography – “Fortnight”
Best Editing – “Fortnight”
Best Visual Effects – “Fortnight”
Best Art Direction – “Fortnight”
Ariana Grande – 6 Nominations
Video Of The Year – “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)”
Artist Of The Year
Best Direction – “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)”
Best Cinematography – “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)”
Best Editing – “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)”
Best Visual Effects – “the boy is mine”
Sabrina Carpenter – 6 Nominations
Artist Of The Year
Song Of The Year – “Espresso”
Best Direction – “Please Please Please”
Best Pop
Best Editing – “Espresso”
Best Art Direction – “Please Please Please”
Eminem – 6 Nominations
Video Of The Year – “Houdini”
Artist Of The Year – “Houdini”
Best Hip Hop – “Houdini”
Best Direction – “Houdini”
Best Editing – “Houdini”
Best Visual Effects – “Houdini”
Megan Thee Stallion – 5 Nominations
Best Collaboration – “Wanna Be”
Best Hip Hop – “BOA”
Best Direction – “BOA”
Best Art Direction – “BOA”
Best Visual Effects – “BOA”
SZA – 5 Nominations
Video of the Year – “Snooze”
Artist of the Year
Best Collaboration – “Rich Baby Daddy “
Best Hip-Hop – “Rich Baby Daddy “
Best R&B – “Snooze”
LISA – 4 Nominations
Best K-pop – “Rockstar”
Best Editing – “Rockstar”
Best Choreography – “Rockstar”
Best Art Direction – “Rockstar”
Olivia Rodrigo – 4 Nominations
Best Pop
Best Cinematography – “obsessed”
Best Visual Effects – “get him back!”
Best Art Direction – “bad idea right?”
Teddy Swims – 4 Nominations
Song Of The Year – “Lose Control”
Best New Artist
PUSH: Performance of the Year
Best Alternative – “Lose Control (Live)”
Anitta – 3 Nominations
Best Latin – “Mil Veces”
Best Latin – “BELLAKEO”
Best Editing – “Mil Veces”
Benson Boone – 3 Nominations
Best New Artist
PUSH: Performance of the Year – “In The Stars”
Best Alternative – “Beautiful Things”
Bleachers – 3 Nominations
Best Alternative – “Tiny Moves”
Best Direction – “Tiny Moves”
Best Choreography – “Tiny Moves”
GloRilla – 3 Nominations
PUSH: Performance of the Year – “Lick or Sum”
Best Collaboration – “Wanna Be”
Best Hip-Hop – “Yeah Glo!”
Dua Lipa – 3 Nominations
Best Pop
Best Cinematography – “Touching The Sky”
Best Choreography – “Illusion”
Tyla – 3 Nominations
Best New Artist
Best R&B – “Water”
Best Afrobeats – “Water”
Bad Bunny – 2 Nominations
Artist Of The Year
Best Latin – “MONACO”
Billie Eilish – 2 Nominations
Video Of The Year – “LUNCH”
Video For Good – “What Was I Made For (From The Motion Picture “Barbie?”)
Chappell Roan – 2 Nominations
Best New Artist
PUSH: Performance of the Year: “Red Wine Supernova”
Charli xcx – 2 Nominations
Best Direction – “Houdini” – “360”
Best Editing – “Von dutch”
COLDPLAY – 2 Nominations
Best Rock – “feelslikeimfallinginlove”
Video For Good – “feelslikeimfallinginlove”
Drake – 2 Nominations
Best Collaboration – “Rich Baby Daddy “
Best Hip Hop – “Rich Baby Daddy “
Jelly Roll – 2 Nomination
Best Collaboration – “Wild Ones”
Video For Good – “Best For Me”
Jessie Murph – 2 Nominations
Best Collaboration – “Wild Ones”
PUSH: Performance of the Year – “Wild Ones”
Jung Kook – 2 Nominations
Best Collaboration – “Seven”
Best K-pop – “Seven”
Latto – 2 Nominations
Best Collaboration – “Seven”
Best K-pop – “Seven”
Rauw Alejandro – 2 Nominations
Best Latin
Best Cinematography
Sexyy Red – 2 Nominations
Best Collaboration – “Rich Baby Daddy “
Best Hip-Hop – “Rich Baby Daddy
Tate McRae – 2 Nominations
Best Pop – “Greedy”
Best Choreography – “Greedy”
USHER – 2 Nominations
Best Afrobeats – “Ruin”
Best R&B – “Good Good”
Victoria Monét – 2 Nominations
Best R&B – “On My Mama”
PUSH Performance of the Year – “On My Mama”
Official sponsors of the 2024 “VMAs” include BACARDÍ® Rum, Burger King®, DORITOS®, Downy Unstopables, The General Insurance®, Healthysexual® from Gilead Sciences, Hilton, KRAFT Mac & Cheese, OREO® cookies and PANTENE.
Bruce Gillmer and Den of Thieves co-founder Jesse Ignjatovic are Executive Producers for the 2024 “VMAs.” Barb Bialkowski is Co-Executive Producer. Alicia Portugal and Jackie Barba serve as Executives in Charge of Production. Wendy Plaut is Executive in Charge of Celebrity Talent. Lisa Lauricella is Music Talent Executive.
Additional details will be announced closer to the show. Follow @MTV and @VMAs on social to keep up with all-things #VMAs.