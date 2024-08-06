Group condemns hoisting of foreign flag by protesters

A group, Nigeria Ethnic Nationalities Youth Leaders Council, has condemned the hoisting of the Russian national flag by protesters in Kano and other parts of the country.

The Vice-President of the group, Balarabe Rufa’i, said this during a news conference on Tuesday in Kano.

Rufa’i, who condemned the protesters’ action, described the act as unpatriotic, unconstitutional, “and this amounts to treasonable offence.”

According to him, the scenario has awakened all meaningful Nigerians that there were hidden forces working day and night to bring destruction which could lead to violence and disintegration of the country.

“The Nigeria Ethnic Nationalities Youth Leaders Council has come together to voice our collective concerns and to propose a more effective, safer, and impactful approach to advocating our rights and demands.

“In recent years, we have witnessed how street protests can quickly escalate into violent clashes with law enforcement, leading to injuries, arrests, and destruction of property.

“In the context of a country like Nigeria, where protests commonly occurs due to widespread corruption and human rights abuses, it is important to rethink the way citizens mobilise and express their dissent.

“The street protests have been effective in drawing attention to pressing issues and galvanising public support. However, they also pose significant challenges in terms of safety and security,” he observed.

He said the ongoing protests as witnessed nationwide was characterised by looting and destruction of public and private property.

“The group uses this opportunity to appeal to Nigerian leaders to embody true humanity in their governance so as to curb the recurrence of such ugly situation in the country.

“Leadership should not be about mere power and prestige, but about serving the people with integrity, empathy, and dedication,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that the National Security Council on Monday, had warned promoters against hoisting of foreign flags, describing it as treasonable offence.

The Council which met in Abuja on Monday to review the nationwide protests, said perpetrators of the act would be prosecuted, adding that it would not allow any push for change of government.

Meanwhile, another group, The National People’s Front of Nigeria (NPFM) during its news conference at the NUJ secretariat in Kano, condemned the violence and unrest during the peaceful protest in the metropolis.

The Chairman of the Group, Abdulmajid Daudu, who welcomed dialogue as proposed by President Bola Tinubu, emphasised the need for accountability and action on the people’s demands.

“We welcome dialogue, we respect the constitutional order and we are strongly opposed to unpopular government policies,” he noted.

The group also lauded President Tinubu for condemning those seeking to expel non-indigenes from their states.

