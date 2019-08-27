The Sports Writers’ Association of Nigeria, Oyo State Chapter has commended Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State on the appointment of 27-year-old Seun Fakorede as the Commissioner for Youth and Sports.

A statement jointly signed by its Chairman and Secretary, Niyi Alebiosu and Adewale Tijani, on Tuesday in Ibadan described the appointment as a new dawn for the youth and sports sector.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Fakorede is a graduate of Civil Engineering from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife in Osun State and hails from Idere town in Ibarapa Central Local Government Area of the state.

The association commended the governor for keeping to his promise of appointing an under 30 to supervise the affairs of the ministry in the state.

SWAN said: “Having someone within the circle of youths and a sports man at the helms of affairs will no doubt bring the desired development to the ministry.

“With this appointment, Makinde has shown his support for youths participation in governance. It is a welcome development and the beginning of great reforms in the ministry.”

The association congratulated Fakorede and expressed hope of positive turn around in the ministry, based on his pedigree and contributions to youth development.

“Fakorede is a sports man and a great advocate of youth development. We have no doubt that he would perform in his new position,” it said.

It also expressed confidence that the new commissioner’s integrity, exposure and high sense of humility would no doubt add value to the Makinde-led administration and the sports sector.

It said: “As stakeholders in the sports and journalism sectors, we are optimistic that your leadership will give the required commitment to the sector towards repositioning it for greater heights.

“We extend our sincere support to your administration in bringing reforms to the ministry and sports in general.”