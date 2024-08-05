Oyo LG bosses declare support for Makinde, opt for new name

The 33 elected local government chairmen in Oyo State have declared their unalloyed support for the state Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde.

The chairmen, who also announced the adoption of a new name, made this known in a communique they issued on Sunday.

The chairmen said in the communique on Sunday after their meeting in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Saturday: “At the general meeting of ALL the Local Government Councils of Oyo State, held on Saturday 3rd August 2024 at Ibadan, it was voluntarily agreed and resolved as Follows:

“That in order to inter alia protect the interest of our people, we should forthwith form an umbrella association.

“Such organization will be registered under the relevant Laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and its membership shall be institutional-represented by the chairmen of respective Local Government Councils.

“That the association shall remain committed to the democratic ideas of the system of Local Government as enshrined in the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

“Furthermore the association shall ensure the delivery of the real development in local councils in the overall interest of our people at the local level.”

