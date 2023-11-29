Oyedepo to son: Don’t bring down any ministry

The Founder of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, David Oyedepo, has admonished his son, Isaac, not to malign or bring down any ministry while discharging his ministerial duties.

He said this in a YouTube video Isaac shared on his X account on Tuesday.

In the video titled, ‘Unveiling of the Isaac Oyedepo Evangelistic Ministries.’ Oyedepo addressed a congregation believed to be members of his son’s newly-founded ministry.

He said, “My son, His times are not in your hands, your times are in His hands. Don’t be part of maligning or bringing down any ministry.

“Some years ago, someone stood up to give a testimony and to malign TREM and Deeper Life and I corrected it immediately. Never get to a point where you say this thing is only happening with me.”

He also urged Isaac not to toe the path of the young generation of ministers who believed they were everything.

The clergyman also prayed for Isaac and his wife, Ayomitide, who knelt down to receive his blessings.

Oyedepo was heard saying in part, “As hands are laid on you, I pray for unusual grace for sustainable connectivity that will keep you going without sweat.

“I pray that impact will be your goal not good preaching but great impact and I pray that your life will interpret your message in the name of Jesus.

“As you step into this new phase of your assignment, may you be clothed with humility. I have never begged, yet I have never lacked, I have never borrowed yet I have never lacked.”

Isaac had earlier addressed speculations about his status within the church and his relationship with his father.

He reiterated his commitment to the church and requested that the public exercise caution when considering information that has not been communicated through his official social media platforms.