Oyebanji expresses condolences over Madam Afuye’s demise

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji has expressed condolences on the demise of Madam Felicia Afuye, mother of the late Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Funminiyi Afuye.

The late Madam Afuye passed on Wednesday aged 103 years.

Governor Oyebanji, in a statement by his Special Adviser, media, Yinka Oyebode, said the late Madam Afuye lived an exemplary life and impacted her immediate community.

He urged the family to be consoled with the fact that mama lived long and left behind a legacy of service and honour. He also urged them to live in the consciousness of the fact God is the author of life who gives and takes as he wills.

“Mama has played her part and has gone home for a well deserved rest. There is no doubt she would be missed, but I urge the family to be consoled with the fact that he lived long, served God, her community and humanity well.

“On behalf of the Government and the good people of Ekiti State, I commiserate with the children and the entire family over this irreparable loss and pray that God would grant mama eternal rest and comfort the family.”, the Governor added.