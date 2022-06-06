Owo: Lawmaker identifies those behind massacre + Video, photos

The representative of Owo Constituency in the Ondo State House of Assembly, Olayemi Adeyemi, has alleged that herdsmen were responsible for the killing of worshippers at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Owo, Owo Local Government Area of the state.

Gunmen had invaded the church on Sunday, using guns and explosives to cut down over 50 worshippers, including children.

Adeyemi said the attack was a reprisal for the decision of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu to send away Fulani pastoralists from the area.

He said: “Fulani herdsmen entered our community and started shooting.

“They killed about 28 people and dozens were severely injured.

“We have dozens of injured people at Federal Medical Centre, Owo and I am on my way there now to see the victims.

“We have enjoyed improved security since herdsmen were driven away from our forests by this administration.

“This is a reprisal attack to send a diabolical message to the Governor.”