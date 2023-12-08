Over 1m enjoy SDPC’s health intervention programme in Nigeria

No fewer than one million persons from over 50 communities in Nigeria have benefitted from energy giant Shell’s flagship health intervention programme, Health-in-Motion, since it was introduced in 2010 to Niger Delta communities and across Nigeria.

The company revealed this at the venue of a three-day Health-in-Motion programme for people in Elelenwo.

The community is located in Obio Akpor Local Government Council of Rivers State.

A Director and Head of Corporate Relations Department of The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited, Igo Weli, said: “The Health-in-Motion programme is Shell’s health intervention programme that provides free comprehensive medical services to people where they live and work.

“Health-In-Motion is a mobile community health outreach programme that takes free medical services to communities across the Niger Delta and to other parts of the country.

“In the programme, we are offering health care services ranging from promotional to preventive and curative care.

“We hope that, by doing so, we will be able to support the Rivers State Government’s efforts at all levels to provide accessible healthcare to the people.”

Better health and well-being improve life outcomes and strengthen families, educational attainment, and business opportunities, Weli said.

The Rivers State Commissioner of Health, Dr. Adaeze Oreh, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Dr. Aziemeola Egelege Pius, commended the success of the health programme and requested its extension to the 22 local government areas of the state.

Also, the Vice Chairman of Obio Akpor LGA, Chinyeru Agbara, said the programme would boost the efforts of the council to provide healthcare in the area.

The paramount ruler of Elelenwo community, Eze Sunny Weli Chukwu, who led the Council of Chiefs and community leaders, described the launch of the health programme as “an epoch-making event that would help satisfy the healthcare needs of the teeming populace”.

SPDC’s Health in Motion programme delivers a wide range of health care services with the assistance of on-site doctors and healthcare professionals.

General health care provided include cardiovascular screening services, consultations and treatment of mild and chronic diseases, laboratory services, pharmaceutical services, dental care, deworming, and breast and cervical cancer screening for early detection and access to care including thermal oblation, mammogram, and pap smear.

Also, eye care services provided covers comprehensive eye screening including visual acuity and refraction, ophthalmic consultations and treatment, prescription of reading glasses, and surgical care for cataract and pterygium surgeries with post-surgical follow-up.