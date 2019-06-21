The National Think Tank Committee and National Executive Committee of the Action Alliance have said that the suspension of the party’s National Chairman and Secretary is illegal.

The National Chairman of the party, Kenneth Udeze, stated this at a news conference on Friday in Abuja.

Udeze said that Alhaji Mohammed Abubakar, the Deputy National Chairman’s led NTTC could not suspend the party’s executive without following due process.

Udeze said that Abubakar and some members of the executive had on June 17 suspended him and the National Secretary, James Vernimbe, over alleged undemocratic activities and misappropriation.

News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Abubakar led NTTC suspended Udeze and Vernimbe as its party’s national chairman and secretary.

The committee had also called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to investigate the party’s account from 2017 to date.

Abubakar said that the decision to investigate the account was taken after the indefinite suspension of the erstwhile National Chairman and its national secretary over their alleged undemocratic activities and misappropriation.

Udeze said that he and his secretary were not guilty of any crime that warranted their suspension and as such remained the official exco of the party.

He noted that the suspension declared by Abubakar was done outside the party’s secretariat against the party’s norms and as such it was insignificant and did not hold any water.

He said that his led NTTC after an extensive deliberation reached a resolution to pass vote of confidence on himself and the national secretary and thereby suspended the nine Abubakar led party executives members over alleged gross misconduct.

This, he said, was in pursuant to the party’s constitution article 14 (2L and M) and article 15 (5a), thereby the suspension of members of the NEC for gross misconduct would take effect from June 21.

He said that the suspended national officers had been referred to the party’s disciplinary committee for further actions.

He listed them as Deputy National Chairman, Alhaji Mohammed Abubakar , National Publicity Secretary, Charles Chukwuemeka, National Youth Leader, Micheal Madu, National Legal Adviser, Anaukyaa Mnenge Peter and National Financial Secretary, Chief Eze Nwoke.

Others are: National Vice Chairman North-West, Alhaji Jibril Aminu, National Vice Chairman North-Central, Eli Moses, National Vice Chairman South-West, Joshua Adewole, and National Auditor, Adebayo Lawal.

Udeze said that his led NTTC with the National Secretary Vernimbe had worked and was still working for the progress of the party.

He said: “We have worked hard to bring the party to the lime light of winning Eight House of Representative seats and two state House of Representative seat in Imo state since the inception of the party in August 2005.

“Sadly, three state House of Assembly members had since defected to the Peoples Democratic Party.”

Udeze said that his NTTC had given the approval for the withdrawal of the party’s name from the Imo state governorship election petition tribunal for the overall interest of the party and the state.

He said that the NTTC also gave approval of the expenditure of the party as presented by the National secretariat and approved the five member disciplinary committee to hear and investigate gross misconduct allegation against some members.

He said that an approval of the earlier dissolution of the party state executives in Osun, Lagos, Cross-River, Kogi and Oyo States chapters respectively was also given.

Udez said that there was also approval of the dissolution of Imo State Executive chapter and appointment of a caretaker committee with effect from June 21 and appointment of Administrative Secretary and other staff of the party.

He said: “Approval of the holding of the party’s special National Convention within three months from June 12, 2019 was also included.”