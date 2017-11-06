Our achievements would have been impossible without civil servants – Ambode

The Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, on Monday commended the State Public Service for contributing immensely to the achievements recorded by his administration in the last two and a half years in office, saying the feats would have been impossible without the support of civil servants.

Speaking at the State Executive Chambers in Alausa, Ikeja while swearing-in five newly appointed Permanent Secretaries, Governor Ambode said since assumption of office on May 29, 2015, efforts have been made to fulfill the promises made to Lagosians, and that it was indeed gratifying that civil servants in the State not only keyed into his vision of a vibrant Lagos but have also been working hard and committed to making the plan a reality.

He said: “In the last two and a half years, our administration has worked relentlessly to fulfill our promises to Lagosians. Our modest achievements in these past months would not have been possible without the support of the public service, most especially our Permanent Secretaries who have not only keyed into our vision of a vibrant Lagos but have also ensured that it becomes a reality through commitment and hard work.”

Ambode said aside the fact that Permanent Secretaries have been working hard to ensure the progress of the State, other officers from directors down the ladder of the civil service have equally been performing creditably well, adding that he was indeed appreciative of their dedication to duty, commitment and service to the State.

The new Permanent Secretaries, who have since been assigned portfolios, are Ibirogba Clara Omotilewa (Office of Establishment and Training); Ogunnubi Timothy Olukayode (Ministry of Science and Technology); Dr. Are Suwebat Iyabo (Primary Healthcare Board); Dr. Salaam Taiwo Olufemi (Ministry of Transportation); and Awobamise Kofoworola Omotayo (Ministry of Information and Strategy).

While congratulating the appointees, Governor Ambode said their elevation was not just about filling the vacancies created by those who have retired, but a way of rewarding hard work and diligence, as well as a reaffirmation that any member of any discipline could rise to the peak in the civil service.

He said according to available facts, the new Permanent Secretaries as directors demonstrated loyalty and commitment through active involvement in the implementation of some of the policies of the present administration, just as he expressed optimism that their appointment would be a source of encouragement to all officers who are diligent in the discharge of their duties as civil servants.

Besides, Governor Ambode charged the new appointees to contribute their quota to the development of the State and add value to governance.

He said: “To the new appointees, it is my belief that you will continue to contribute your quota to the development of the State. This is no time to relent on your hard work but rather a time for you to come up with new ideas and innovation that will add value to our State in the way and manner government policies are implemented for the greater benefit and service of our people.

“I charge all of you to rededicate yourselves to the tenets of the public service reforms we have embarked on and prove to the rest of the service your justification for the new elevation.”

Responding on behalf of the appointees, Ibirogba thanked Governor Ambode for the opportunity given to them to serve the State, assuring that they would hit the ground running to uphold the vision and mission statements of their respective MDAs and also ensure that result-oriented policies are delivered.