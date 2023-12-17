Orji Kalu felicitates Buhari at 81

A former governor of Abia, Sen. Orji Kalu, has felicitated former President Muhammadu Buhari on his 81st birth anniversary.

Kalu’s goodwill message was contained in a statement he issued in Abakaliki on Sunday.

He described the former president as a selfless and a patriotic statesman, who has passion for nation- building.

Kalu, Chairman , Senate Committee on Privatisation, added that Buhari had contributed immensely to the country’s development .

“Buhari’s humility and patriotism are remarkable as he has served the country meritoriously in various capacities of the military and civilian regimes.

“I, on behalf of the people of Abia North Senatorial district, congratulate Buhari on the occasion of his 81st birthday.

“The former President is an accomplished Nigerian who is known for his integrity, simplicity and patriotism; in and out of office,” he said.

Kalu, the Dan Baiwan of Daura, Katsina, remarked that the former president’s leadership qualities and disposition to life are worthy of emulation.

“I pray for longer life for the former president,” he said.