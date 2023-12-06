Organ Failure: Ikpeazu calls for validation of folk medicine in Nigeria

The former Governor of Abia State, Dr. Okezie Victor Ikpeazu, has called for the validation of folk medicine in Nigeria as one of the best ways of finding lasting solutions to the rising cases of organ failure.

The former Governor is a teacher and author in Pharmacology and Environmental Biochemistry.

He said this during a one-day research products exhibition and award ceremony organized by the Nigerian Society of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology (NSBMB) on Tuesday in Abuja.

He called for a thorough investigation on the people’s food consumption patterns with a view to finding the causes of organ failure which has become prevalent in the society lately and proffer solution to the menace through folk medicine.

“I am particularly interested in the validation of folk medicine in Nigeria. Lately, there has been a high increase in cases of organ failure, especially the kidney. I think we need to look at some of the things that we are consuming that we were not consuming before and try to bring out what could be the culprit that is poisoning our kidneys, and causing organ failure”, the former Governor said.

He further stressed on the need for collaboration between biochemists and professional disciplines for advancement in medicine and food technology

“People from other disciplines claim the hard work of biochemists. Therefore, we need a handshake between the industry and research labs. So much is going on in our various laboratories, but not until the industries open their eyes to some of the outcomes and fallouts from the labs, can we begin to talk about advancement in medicine, food technology, or even science and technology.

“I pray that a time will come when the industries will understand that the raw materials that they need are found in the labs where biochemists are working very hard, toiling day and night”, Ikpeazu said.

Ikpeazu who was described as a silent achiever by the President of NSBMB, Professor Matthew Wegwu, was honoured with a Legacy Award as ‘A Transformative Scholar In Leadership’ by the NSBMB.

Speaking on the contribution of Dr Ikpeazu to the advancement of Biochemistry, Professor Wegwu said: “Your Excellency, Sir, we are very proud of you. The obvious is that Biochemists are not noisemakers, and you epitomize that attribute. You are a silent achiever. We went through your records and achievements as governor of Abia State, we arrived at one thing, that you are a transformative scholar in leadership.

“I was privileged to assess your work. Even as a governor, you have beautiful publications and journals and over 45 published articles in Environmental Biochemistry. I was present at the public presentation of your book – THE BIOCHEMISTRY OF ENVIRONMENTAL POLLUTION, co-authored, as a teacher in environmental biochemistry.

“We are indeed proud of you, and remain grateful to you for representing us while you served as governor of Abia State”, Professor Wegwu concluded.

Among the dignitaries that accompanied Dr. Ikpeazu at the occasion were Prof. Anthony Agbazuere, Rt. Hon. Uzo Azubuike, Hon. Chimaobi Ebisike, Chief John Okiyi Kalu, Hon. Erondu Uchenna Erondu, Enyinnaya Appolos, Chief Jude Ndukwe, among others.