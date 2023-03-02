Ooni to Tinubu: Assemble intellectuals to produce economic blueprint

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has urged Nigeria’s President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to assemble a team made up of intellectuals and professionals to come up with an economic recovery blueprint for Nigeria.

The Ooni said this in a congratulatory message to Tinubu, made available on Wednesday in Ile-Ife, Osun State.

In the message signed by Otunba Moses Olafare, Director, Media and Public Affairs in the palace in Ile-Ife, Oba Ogunwusi said: “You must immediately assemble a transition team of cerebral men and women to come up with an economic recovery blueprint upon your inauguration on May 29.

“You must move into action in a way that will further assure Nigerians of the ‘Renewed Hope’.

“As a tested and trusted cerebral team leader that you are, you must in a couple days present your transition team of cerebral men and women to give us an economic recovery blueprint.

“Nigerians have voted for you because of your promise of a Renewed Hope and you must swiftly from your first day in office set the ball rolling in a manner that will further assure Nigerians of the ‘Renewed Hope.’”

The royal father described Tinubu as a man of destiny, a game changer and a progressive workaholic who merits the victory.

Oba Ogunwusi added: “You have adequately proven capacity to lead the country to an enviable position in the global committee of nations.

“I congratulate you and your amiable wife on behalf of the Oduduwa race worldwide as you have victoriously emerged as the president-elect of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“You are indeed a man of destiny, you are a game changer and you are a progressive workaholic who has worked assiduously with the right strategy and tactics justifying the merit of your recorded victory.”