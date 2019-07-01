The Lagos State Waterways Authority on Monday said one more body had been recovered, now making seven people confirmed dead in a Saturday night boat mishap on Lagos Waterway.

Its General Manager, Oluwadamilola Emmanuel, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos that this was against the initial six people confirmed dead.

Emmanuel, who noted that rescue operations were still ongoing, said that 10 people were still missing, while three people survived in the boat mishap.

The LASWA general manager said that the authority would not relent in ensuring safety on the waterways.

He had said earlier that the boat mishap occurred mid-sea at about 11.00 p.m on Saturday, June 29, along Badore-Ijede Route with only three survival.

He said: “The agency at about 11:20p.m received a distress call that a 20-capacity unmarked passengers boat with 60″Hp engine capsised after being hit by several waves enroute Egbin Jetty in Ijede, Ikorodu from a landing jetty in Badore – Ajah axis of Lagos.

“An on the spot investigation carried out by LASWA revealed that the incident was caused by poor visibility on the part of the captain and non-wearing of life jackets by passengers.”

He said rescue efforts were being carried out by the combined operations of LASWA, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Lagos State Ambulance Services, Marine Unit of the Nigerian Police Force SEHMU and other relevant agencies.

LASWA chief said the efforts had led to the recovery of seven dead bodies, adding that recovery efforts would continue until those missing passengers had been found.

Emmanuel decried the boat operators’ habits of flouting the order by the agency, urging them to desist from operating at night.

According to him, night operation is against the law and all stakeholders are expected to adhere to the rules and regulations guiding their operations.

The LASWA chief also urged passengers to always ensure that they put on life jackets before embarking on any trip on the waterways.

Emmanuel said that the state government in conjunction with the Marine Police would conduct a thorough investigation into the incident.