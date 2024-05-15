One killed, another arrested in fresh Ogun cult clash

A recent clash between rival cult groups in Ogun State has resulted in the death of one cultist and the arrest of another.

This was disclosed in a post by the Ogun State Police Command on X.com on Wednesday.

The command wrote, “Death of a cultist: May, 2024. One Segun aka “Ojo Ibo was killed and his right wrist chopped off, at about 2130hrs of 14th May, 2024 after being chased by a rival cult at Bode Olude Junction.

“One Ishola Joseph, a cultist, was nabbed and beaten while trying to escape.”

It will be recalled that a suspected cult clash that occurred in the Bode Olude area in the Abeokuta South Local Government Area of Ogun State claimed the life of a yet-to-be-identified person in April.

In a reprisal attack around the same month, one Azeez Olaitan was reportedly killed by suspected members of the Aiye Confraternity in the Alogi area of Odeda LGA of the state.