Ondo, Ekiti to suffer nine hours daily power outage for two months

Some electricity consumers in Ondo and Ekiti States are to suffer nine hours power outage for two consecutive months.

The Benin Electricity Distribution Company, which covers parts of the state, made this known on Saturday on its X handle.

It said the power outage was for the maintenance of infrastructures on the Osogbo/Akure-Ado-Ekiti 132kv line by the Transmission Commission of Nigeria from July 1 to August 31.

The notice said: “Please be informed that the Transmission Company of Nigeria is scheduled to carry out critical maintenance work on the 132kV Akure Osogbo transmission line.

“The planned work involves the installation of Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) and other activities.

“This will require outage on the affected network for safe working space.

“The affected areas are Ondo and Ekiti with daily Outage Period of 0800hrs to 1700hrs (9 hours daily).

“The Duration is scheduled for two months, until 31st August 2024.

“We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience this may cause and kindly solicit your patience and understanding.”