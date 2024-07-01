Ali Modu Sheriff’s mother dies, burial plan released

Hajja Aisa, mother of a former Governor of Borno State, Senator Ali Modu Sherrif, is dead.

According to the information contained in a statement made available on Sunday, Hajja Aisa was 93 when she died.

The statement said: “INNA LILLAHI WA INNA ILAIHI RAJI’UN:

“This is to announce the death of Hajja Aisa the Mother to Former Governor of Borno State and Chieftain of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) H.E. Sen. (Dr) Ali Modu Sheriff.

“She died in Abuja after a protracted illness, at the age of 93.

Also Read:

“Her burial rites would be performed tomorrow Monday 1st July, 2024 about Zuhur Time, at the family residence of Late Galadima Modu Sheriff along Damboa Road in Maiduguri, Borno State Capital.

“May her soul rest in perfect peace, forgive all her sins and grant her Aljannah Firdausi. Ameen.”