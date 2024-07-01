Atiku slams federal government over Borno bomb attacks

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2023 elections, Atiku Abubakar, has slammed the federal government over the bomb attacks in Borno State over the weekend.

No fewer than 18 persons, including security operatives, were killed when two females laden with bombs struck.

The bombs were detonated at a wedding in Gwoza and later at the burial of the victims of the blast.

Reacting to the development on his X handle, Abubakar, Nigeria’s Vice President from 2003 to 2011, wrote: “It is a sad development that the ugly incidents of terrorism are resurfacing and, indeed, metastasising in the North-East.

“The reported attack by suicide bombers at a wedding reception, funeral procession, and a hospital on Saturday stands condemned.

Also Read:

“It is unfortunate that much of the pushback that had been achieved against the Boko Haram terror sect are being cancelled, owing mainly to the government’s lacklustre posture to hold firmly on the frontline.

“It is thus important to call on the federal authorities to wake up to their responsibility and to make sure that the North-East does not slide back into a theatre of terrorism and extreme violence.

“My condolences go to the families of victims of these attacks, and it is my prayer that God grants a peaceful repose to the souls of the departed.”