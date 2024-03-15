Olubadan was a patriot, strategic thinker – Atiku

Former Vice President of Nigeria Atiku Abubakar has expressed sadness over the death of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Mashood Lekan Balogun.

This is contained in a press statement signed and issued by the Atiku Media Office on Friday.

In the statement, Atiku described the late Oba Lekan Balogun as a long-standing friend and a great patriot.

According to him, the late monarch was a socialist as a politician who did not betray his beliefs in putting the interests of the people first even when he ascended the throne.

“The deceased Olubadan will be sorely missed for his wisdom and strategic thinking,” Atiku said.

The former vice president stated further that he shares in the mourning of the late king, declaring his solidarity with the people of Ibadan at this difficult time.

He also prays for the Ali-Iwo family of the late Olubadan to find the fortitude to bear the loss of a patriarch, and for the Almighty Allah to forgive the shortcomings of the late king and accept his soul.