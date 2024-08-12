Olubadan throne: Ladoja crosses hurdle, receives beaded crown

Former Governor Rashidi Ladoja of Oyo State, on Monday, crossed the hurdle that may dash his lifetime ambition of becoming Olubadan of Ibadanland, as he received the beaded crown.

The beaded crown was presented to Ladoja by Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, at the new Olubadan palace in the heart of the ancient city.

NAN recalls that Ladoja, the Otun Olubadan and next in line to the Olubadan throne, was the only High Chief among the Ibadan kingmakers who refused to wear beaded crown after the amendment to some sections of Olubadan Chieftaincy Declaration of 1957.

The former governor had argued that it was not only illegal but also strange for anyone aspiring to become Olubadan to wear a crown before ascending the throne.

According to Section 4 of the 1957 Olubadan Chieftaincy Declaration, the person who may be proposed as candidate by the line whose turn it is to fill a vacancy in the office of the Olubadan shall be the most Senior (High) Chief in that line.

However, in Section 4 of the already gazetted amendment to the law, christened the New Olubadan Chieftaincy Declaration, the phrase “the most Senior (High) Chief in that line” has been replaced with “the most Senior Beaded Crown Oba in that line.”

This implies that the person who may be proposed as candidate by the line whose turn it is to fill the vacancy in the office of the Olubadan must be the most Senior Beaded Crown Oba in that line.

The former governor, who had said on several occasions that his lifetime ambition was to become the Olubadan of Ibadanland, might have realised the danger that his refusal to abide by the letters and spirit of the law might pose on his ambition.

He, therefore, announced, on August 3, his readiness to receive the beaded crown.

The acting governor of state, Bayo Lawal, who witnessed the coronation, commended the people of Ibadan for the internal mechanism they were using in settling issues without any external interference.

While congratulating Ladoja for accepting the beaded crown, Lawal called for continued support of Ibadan sons and daughters for the development of Ibadanland and the state in general.

In his remarks, Ladoja pledged his continued loyalty to Oba Olakulehin, saying he (Olubadan) remained the imperial majesty in Ibadanland.

He appreciated his fellow obas and well-wishers who graced the occasion.

