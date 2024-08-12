Edo accuses Shaibu of impersonating as deputy governor

The Edo Government has accused Comrade Philip Shaibu of impersonating Marvellous Omobayo as the deputy governor of the state.

This is contained in a statement by the state Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Chris Osa Nehikhare on Monday in Benin.

The state government alleged that Shaibu had been carrying out correspondence with individuals and organisations, claiming to be the deputy governor.

Nehikhare urged the public to disregard such correspondence from Shaibu because the issue of his reinstatement as deputy governor was still in court.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that Shaibu, who was impeached by the state House of Assembly, was reinstated on July 19, by a federal high court in Abuja.

Shaibu said the judgment that reinstated him was declarative and had to be carried out before any outcome of appeal on the declaration was concluded.

Nehikhare said Shaibu, for now, was not the Deputy Governor of Edo and every correspondence from him in that regard should be disregarded and considered a forgery.

According to him, the next hearing in the case is scheduled for September 24.

The commissioner noted that the state government and the Edo House of Assembly had filed motions challenging Shaibu’s purported reinstatement by Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court.

He said the motions sought an order for a stay of execution and an order suspending the judgment, as well as restraining Shaibu from parading himself as deputy governor.

“Security agencies are, by this notice, alerted to the potential breach of peace and are urged to hold Philip Shaibu responsible for any security breach in the state arising from his ignoble actions,” Nehikhare said.

The commissioner reaffirmed that Omobayo remained the deputy governor of the state and any correspondence carried out by Shaibu was an act of impersonation.

