Woman begs court to grant ex-husband custody of children

A divorcee, Maryam Najib, on Monday, begged the Shari’a court sitting at Magajin Gari, Kaduna, to grant custody of her two boys aged 10 and eight years to their father, Abdulkarim Muhammad.

The complainant, who spoke through her counsel, Kabir Al-Hassan, said she had been divorced from the defendant since 2016, adding that since then, she had been taking care of the children.

She said, “I have been taking care of their feeding, clothing and school fees for eight years and now that I have gotten a fine suitor to marry, but he has refused to take his children.

“I pray that the court hands over the children to him so that he can continue taking care of them.”

Responding, Muhammad said he had been performing his responsibilities as a father toward his children, saying he provided for them according to his means.

He added that he was not aware that his ex-wife was about to remarry and as such did not make provisions on where the children would stay.

He prayed the court to give him one week to sort things out so that he would be able to receive the children.

The judge, Malam Anas Khalifa, asked if Muhammad had another wife, and he answered in the affirmative.

He then adjourned the matter till August 19 for the complainant to bring the children to court so that they would be handed over to their father.

