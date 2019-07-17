An elder statesman, Prince Tunji Adeoye, has condemned the comment of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the gruesome murder of Funke Olakunrin, the daughter of Pa Reuben Fasoranti.

The elder statesman in a statement released on behalf of the Rescue Mission Group of Oyo State, through their media spokesman, Marufh Bello, said the statement by Tinubu was unbecoming of a true son of Yoruba.

Tinubu, the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, had said when he visited the father of the deceased in Akure, Ondo State how on earth could one ascribe the killing of Olakunrin to Fulani herdsmen, asking “where are cows” at the scene of the murder.

“Of course, cows do not have to be at the scene of the murder before it is concluded that the killing must have been carried out by the Fulani herdsmen going by the ever increasing records of atrocities being committed in the south west by these members of a section of our country,” Prince Adeoye said.

Speaking further, Adeoye maintained that without being tribal or political regarding the killing of Olakunrin, there was every reason to link the death to the audacious Fulani herdsmen who had infiltrated the South West “considering the incessant terror foisted on our people and the dead silence of President Muhammadu Buhari who had refused to make any serious statement or take any step to stop the nefarious activities of the Fulanis”.

Adeoye said Tinubu should first think as a Yoruba man before “any other consideration whether political or nationalistic,” stressing that he should not sacrifice his home for any personal ambition.

The statement further reads: “Going by memory lane, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu was one of the firebrands in the days of National Democratic Coalition (NADECO). But his exploits, gestures and utterances of late do not point to him as a man with a genuine cause in the days of the struggle and shortly after the enthronement of democratic governance, of which he is a beneficiary till date.

“Considering the above, among others, and particularly his outburst like that of a desperado on the death of Funke Olakunrin, Bola Tinubu lacks the basic credential to portray himself as the leader of the Yoruba race.”