Oil Spillage: Communities demand investigation, clean-up, compensation

The people of Oporoza, Okpele-Ama/Tebujor, Ikpokpo, Opuedebubo, Opuede, Atanba, Ogbotu, Okerenkokogbene, Gan-Ama Zion, Kala-Ikpokpo, and Maike-Ama communities in Gbaramatu Kingdom, Warri South West Local Government Area of Delta State have cried out over an oil spillage from the Nigerian Pipelines and Storage Company Limited/Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited Escravos to Warri crude oil truck line.

According to the solicitors of the communities, Eric K. Omare, in a protest letter, the spillage occurred on August 10, 2024.

This was at Atanba in Gbaramatu Kingdom, Warri South West Local Government Area of Delta State and it has caused massive damage to their lands, waterways, fishing materials, drinking water, and aquatic lives.

They stated that on noticing the massive oil spillage, members of the communities promptly reported the incident to the NPSC/NNPC pipeline surveillance workers around the facility on August 11, 2024 at their Houseboat at Ubafan, near Escravos and demanded for Joint Investigation Visit.

The solicitors alleged that the NPSC/NNPC failed to report the spillage to the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency and instead mobilised its pipeline contractor to repair the spill point without a JIV.

Omare said: “Our Clients’ state that contrary to the established internationally acceptable standard in the oil and gas industry, your company has failed/refused and neglected to report the spillage to the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA) to carry out a Joint Investigation Visit to the site of the spillage to ascertain the cause of the spillage and take necessary steps.

“It is our Clients’ further brief that instead of carrying out JIV with the relevant stakeholders as required by law, the NPSC/NNPC mobilised its pipeline contractor, Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited to the site to commence repair of the spill point without a JIV.

“They disclosed that because of the fast-moving river current around the point of the spillage, the spillage has affected several communities and people resident within the communities and other neighbouring communities within the Gbaramatu Kingdom who are suffering from the effects of the spillage up till this moment.

“We urge the NPSC/NNPC and relevant authorities to conduct a Joint Investigation Visit (JIV) to ascertain the cause of the spillage and take necessary steps.”

The communities demanded urgent clean-up and remediation, provision of relief materials, assessment of damage, and fair compensation.

The protest letter was written by the counsel on behest of accredited representatives of the communities: Godwin Fibade, Lucky Bebenimibo, Elisah Odudu, Theophilus Emotimide, MacksonOde, Jonathan Micah, Christopher Mala, Shadrach Tangbe, Sufficient Kpefe, Profit Omula and Precious Racce, and addressed to the Group Managing Director of the NNPCL; Director General of the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency; Zonal Head of NOSDRA in Warri, Delta State; Area Manager, Nigeria Pipeline Storage Company Limited, Ekpan; as well as the Zonal Director, Delta State Ministry of Environment, Warri.

The letter added: “The spillage has caused colossal damages to our lands, waterways, fishing materials, drinking water, and aquatic lives.

“We demand a Joint Investigation Visit comprising officials of NOSDRA, NPSC/NNPC, and affected community representatives.

“The NPSC/NNPC should provide relief materials to the people of the affected communities and assess the extent of damage for fair compensation.”

