Edo 2024: Edo South Enigie, Ohen endorse APC candidate

The Enigie (dukes) and Ohen (chief priests) of different deities that are loyal to the Benin monarch, Oba Ewuare II, have endorsed Sen. Monday Okpebholo, the flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the September 21, 2024 governorship election in Edo state.

It was learnt that the endorsement of Sen Monday Okpebholo and his running mate, Hon Dennis Idahosa was made at a dialogue between Edo South APC leaders and Benin Palace functionaries in Benin City on Sunday.

This was contained in a press statement by Comrade Orobosa Omo-Ojo JP, Director of Publicity, APC Edo Governorship Campaign Council.

According to the statement, the Enogie of Iguogie Dukedom in Ovia North East Local Government Area, His Royal Highness, Festus Osagiede who led the Enigie explained that they decided to endorse the APC candidate to preserve the sanctity and honour of the Benin Palace and the king.

“I Am the coordinator of Enemie in Edo South, we are saying fervently, that we are solidly behind the APC.

“We are children of Oba of Benin, we do not disobey the palace. Obaseki (Governor Godwin Obaseki) used some Enigie to attack the palace, but they are not here. We will not allow anyone to ridicule the palace.

“We are aware that the governor has enormous power and immunity, but we believe that Obaseki’s immunity is irrelevant compared to that of our father, Oba Ewuare.

“As a result, we would not allow the Benin to suffer, therefore, we on the side of Oba, have all decided to support anyone that will assist Oba to develop Edo,” Enogie was quoted as saying.

While recounting the famed legendary strength of ‘Akpakomiza’, Enogie Osagiede expressed confidence that Senator Monday Okpebholo will fight the battle for Benins.

“Now ‘Akpakomiza’ is back, he will fight this battle for us! Oba ghato Okpere,” the Enogie added.

