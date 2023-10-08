Ohanaeze to Soludo: You have made Igbos proud by honouring Chinua Achebe

Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide has eulogised Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State for renaming the Anambra International Cargo and Passenger Airport, Umueri after late literary icon, Prof. Chinua Achebe.

The Vice President of the group, Chief Damian Okeke-Ogene, gave the commendation in a statement on Saturday.

Okeke-Ogene in the statement in Awka, the Anambra State capital, said the gesture was an honour to Ndigbo, Africa and the entire black race.

He called on other South East Governors to build monuments to immortalise the late literary icon who spent his entire life projecting Igbo social cultural identity across the globe.

Okeke-Ogene noted that through his creative works, late Achebe sustained the fight and outcry against “marginalisation, injustice and suppression of Ndigbo”.

He said Achebe also stood for Africa and the black race in general as well as made huge sacrifices to give Igbos a strong voice and recognition across the globe.

He also recalled that in his humility, Achebe died in active service as the President General of Ogidi Town Union in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Okeke-Ogene said Achebe’s literary achievements celebrated Igbo rich cultural heritage and tradition that will continue to inspire present and future generations as well as help preserve Igbo cultural identity.

He noted that the honour will equally remain a source of inspiration to young writers who will now be encouraged to explore opportunities in the creative world to attain their full potential.

The Ohaneze Vice President said the recognition has positive implications on young writers knowing fully well that history and posterity will remember, recognise and honour them in future.

Okeke-Ogene expressed satisfaction that Soludo has sustained efforts towards human capital development and projects that impact directly on the lives of the people.

He noted that his free education scheme would provide every child easy access to quality education to build a strong and quality human capital development as was obtained during the early years of Achebe.

“The free education of Anambra government is commendable because it will motivate upcoming generations to discover themselves and aspire to emulate successful scholar personalities in the state and beyond,” he added.