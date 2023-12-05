Ogun poly shut over attack on students

The Gateway Polytechnic, Sapaade, Ogun State has been shut over robbery attacks on its students.

The Management announced the decision to shut down the school in a memo it issued on Monday.

The memo, signed by the Acting Registrar of the Polytechnic, J. O. Popoola, said: “I have the directive of management to inform all students in the polytechnic that all physical lectures have been suspended on campus for the next two weeks with effect from Monday, December 4, 2023.

“In view of this development, all students are to note that online lectures have commenced with immediate effect, therefore students are directed to join online classes in order to continue lectures for the current semester.

Also Read:

“To this end, all students are to steer clear the polytechnic premises till physical lectures resume again at a date that will be communicated soon.”