Ogun: Police rescue two suspected motorcycle thieves from mob

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have rescued two individuals suspected to have stolen two motorcycles from being lynched by an angry mob in Agbado area of the state.

According to a report sighted by The Eagle Online, those rescued were Kehinde Yusuf, 19, and Alaba Okunola, 21.

The Eagle Online was made to understand that one Afeez Lekan had reported at the Agbado Police Division that some gang of hoodlums had jumped into his compound through the fence and stole two BAJAJ Boxer Motorcycle with Registration Numbers: TT 834 IL (N750,000) and XRA 612 VP (N800,000).

The report said: “Detectives from DCB, while investigating the scene of crime, explained that the suspects were seriously injured by an angry mob and currently receiving treatment at Abanise hospital in Agbado.”

When contacted, the spokesperson of the Ogun State Police Command, Omolola Odutola, confirmed the development.

Odutola, a Superintendent of Police, said the suspects have confessed to the crime.

She added that investigations are ongoing and further development will be made available as they unfold.