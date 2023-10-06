Ogun Police kill two armed robbers in gun duel

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have shot dead two armed robbers in a gun duel in the early hours of Friday at Remo Majestic Hotel in Sagamu.

The encounter between the policemen and the armed robbers followed a distress call of the attack on the hotel.

The distress call was said to have been put through at about 1am to the Police Area Commander, Sagamu.

Based on the report, a combined team of policemen were mobilised to the scene.

Immediately the hoodlums sighted the policemen, they started shooting sporadically.

The policemen then engaged them.

After the dust settled, two of the armed robbers were fatally wounded while others escaped into a nearby bush with bullet wounds.

Two locally made single barrel guns, four unexpended cartridges, 13 expended cartridges, one big scissors, 10 Android phones, one Java phon and a white Toyota Venza with registration number: BWR 123DD Abuja, were among items recovered at the scene of crime.

An Inspector of Police and two security guards were shot by the armed robbers, but were rescued to Olabisi Onabanjo Teaching Hospital, Sagamu for medical attention and are reported to be in stable condition.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspected armed robbers had earlier mingled with lodgers before launching the dastard attacks.

The spokesperson of the Command, Omolola Odutola, confirmed the development on Friday.

Odutola, a Superintendent of Police, said the Command’s Commissioner, CP Alamutu Abiodun Mustapha, has been briefed.

She said he has ordered an immediate manhunt for the two fleeing suspects that escaped with bullet wounds.