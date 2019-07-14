Former Governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, on Sunday, led an entourage to commiserate with the Afenifere leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, whose daughter, Funke Olakunrin, was shot dead along Ore/Sagamu Road on Friday.

Condoling with the family, Otunba Daniel said he was personally grieved by the development which has further exposed us as a nation where life is gradually becoming very cheap.

He said’ “It is also pathetic that such occurrence was coming at a time when the nonagenarian statesman was providing the much needed leadership for the Yoruba race.”

Pa Fasoranti, he said, has spent all his life fighting for the cause of the people and one of the very few remaining leaders in the nation’s polity who is so passionate about our national existence.

In his words: “The nation is, no doubt, in difficult times and the omen is not looking good for the Yoruba race as it has not been able to unite as a people and speak with one voice unlike other races which look more organised and advanced in strategy. The challenges facing the Southwest are humongous and only God can save us as many Yoruba leaders in positions of authority have not done quite well.

“We need to revisit the issue of security in the land. The fact that nobody has neither been apprehended nor punished since the killings started leaves much to be desired and sending negative signals that all is not well with us as a nation.”

Daniel then urged Pa Fasoranti to be strong and continue with his statesmanship in his efforts at bringing the whole race back into one fold so that we can achieve our collective goal.

He also prayed to God in His infinite Mercies to stand by the family in this trying times and grant the deceased eternal rest.

On the delegation were Abagun Kole Omololu, National Organising Secretary of Afenifere: Dupe Adelaja; former Minister of State for Defence: Balogun Wole Akala; Niyi Owolade: Pastor Segun Sanni; and Sola Olumofe among others.