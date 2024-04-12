Odili: Gov. Fubara is political leader of Rivers State

A former Governor of Rivers State, Dr. Peter Odili, has declared Governor Siminalayi Fubara as the political leader of the state.

Dr. Odili said this on Thursday in Ndoni, his hometown in the Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni Local Government Area of the state.

He spoke at the commissioning of a Primary Healthcare Centre donated by his PAMO Foundation

The governor between 1999 and 2007, said Fubara, having secured his electoral victory both through the ballot and the courts, is now the political leader of the state.

Also Read:

Assessing Fubara’s performance, Odili commended him for making significant strides in critical sectors within his first year in office, particularly focusing on the well-being of the people.

He said Fubara’s administration is in alignment with President Bola Tinubu’s agenda, especially in the health sector, following the recent launch of the Primary Healthcare Fellows scheme by the Federal Government.

Odili encouraged the governor to maintain this alignment with the President and his policies to attract the attention of the Federal Government and support to the state.