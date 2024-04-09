Obi urges Muslims to seek Allah’s intervention to end Nigeria’s challenges

Peter Obi, the 2023 Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, has charged Muslim faithful to use the window availed by Sallah to seek for Allah’s intervention toward ending Nigeria’s security challenges.

Obi said this in a statement by his spokesperson, Dr Yunusa Tanko on Tuesday in Onitsha.

He urged the people not to allow the prevailing challenges in the country to affect their spirit of love, and peaceful co-existence.

“The people should use the 2024 Eid-el-fitr festivities to engender the spirit of oneness and also re-dedicate themselves to the virtues of love, patriotism and unity for the desired national development.

“The two major faiths, Christianity and Islam, coming out of their fasting period should allow the solemnness of the holy months to influence their thoughts and actions in relating with one another and thinking about the future of the country.

“An intense prayer for our dear country has become very necessary more than ever before, as our nationhood is in dire need of divine intervention to survive.

“Our economy is already under severe stress, the currency is losing value daily, unemployment and inflation rising,” he added.

He implored the people not to despair and miss the essence and meaning of festivity and the divine succour associated with it.

Obi added that there was light at the end of every tunnel, as a new Nigeria was possible.