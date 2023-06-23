Obi condemns proposed 114% salary increase for politicians

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the February 25, 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi, has condemned the proposed 114 per cent increase in salaries of politicians.

The Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission revealed the proposal earlier in the week in Birnin Kebbi.

Obi in a series of tweets on Thursday, categorically opposed the move.

He tweeted: “I learnt with great reservation, the approval of a 114% increase in the salaries of elected politicians, including the President, vice president, governors, lawmakers as well as judicial and public office holders by the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).

“This is not the appropriate time for such salary increment if it is at all necessary.

“We are living in a time when an average Nigerian is struggling with many harsh economic realities, and with over 130 million Nigerians now living in poverty.

“This is a moment when recent reform measures by the government have increased living costs astronomically.

“One would expect the leaders and public officeholders to focus on cutting the cost of governance, alleviating the sufferings of Nigerians.

“This moment calls for creative ways of pulling the majority out of poverty.

“In the immortal words of Shakespeare’s Julius Ceaser, ‘What touches us ourself shall be last served.’

“The leaders, therefore, should prioritize what affects the masses and those on the lower strata of society over themselves.

“The sacrifice, at this time in our nation, should be borne by the leaders.

“The increment should be reversed immediately, and the savings should be devoted to fixing education, healthcare and poverty alleviation especially in the remote rural areas.”