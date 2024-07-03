Obey court orders, aggrieved members tell NUPENG

Aggrieved members and Leaders from the four Zones of the Petroleum Tanker Drivers, PTD, Branch of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, have called for a free and fair PTD National Executive Election as ordered by the Court, Vanguard reports.

This is as they made a call to all the Security Agencies in Nigeria to take note the injustice, and unscrupulous process by NUPENG in handling the Election contrary order of the Judgement delivered on 29th May, 2024 by His Lordship: Hon. Justice O.Y. Anuwe of the National Industrial court of Nigeria in the Abuja Judicial Division.

The call was contained in separate statements Tuesday by aggrieved Leaders, Comrade Eguono Odion from the Warri Zone, and Comrade Great Osahon from Edo State respectively.

According to Odion, “This is the second time NUPENG is deliberately flouting court orders as it relates to PTD National Executive Elections.

“The Judgement of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria in the Yenagoa Judicial Division dated Monday 24th July, 2023 on Suit No: NICN/ YEN/14/2022.

“The Hon. Justice Bashar A. Alkali ordered NUPENG to conduct a free and fair Election to usher in PTD National Executives but NUPENG acted on the contrary and this unacceptable act metamorphosed to bringing division in PTD.” he stated.

On his part, Comrade Great Osahon from Edo State under the Warri Zone, said “NUPENG wants to cover the divine glory of PTD by deliberately not ready and not willing to conduct a free and fair PTD National Executive Election.

“Recently, the same election matters was brought before His Lordship: Hon. Justice O.Y. Anuwe on Suit No. NICN/ ABJ/ 312/ 2023.

“Judgement was delivered on 29th May, 2024, wherein the Honourable Justice ordered NUPENG to conduct a fresh PTD National Executive Election with the Phrase all – Inclusive and non discriminatory in any account.”

Osahon further calls on all Security Agencies to call the NUPENG President to order and compell NUPENG to follow the Judgement of the National industrial court of Nigeria in the Abuja Judicial Division which ordered NUPENG to conduct PTD National election with the phrase all – inclusive and non Discriminatory in any account.

One of the aggrieved Tanker Drivers from the Warri Zone, (name withheld), said the injustices propagated by NUPENG is directly birthed to frustrate the undiluted and progressive ideas of Comrade Lucky Osesua, who happens to be the unanimous choice of over 95% of PTD across the four Zones.

He further said that one week after the Abuja court ruling on May 29th, 2024, Comrade Prince Williams Akporeha (NUPENG President) allegedly in conjunction with some selected persons and members of his anointed PTD candidate on 30th May, 2024, Purportedly came up with an election Guidelines for the National Delegate Conference of Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD) Branch of NUPENG with alien rules not recognize by the PTD Bye Laws 2019.

He further alleged that, the Purported Election Guidelines Produce by NUPENG was signed by Only NUPENG members as against the PTD bye laws and that Rule (1) of the aforesaid guidelines Prohibiting any form of Campaign Rallies or Campaign Posters contrary to the PTD Bye Laws while Rule (2) Explicitly state that election must be by open Ballots system as against the secret Ballots system enshrined in the PTD Bye Laws 2019.