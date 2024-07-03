Corrupt elements planning protest against EFCC, spokesman alerts  

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has warned that some corrupt elements being investigated are planning a massive protest against the commission.

The commission noted that a group had in the last few days recruited young Nigerians including students to demonstrate against the commission.

The anti-graft agency in a statement on Wednesday by its Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, stated that the campaign against the commission was being portrayed as opposition to the commission’s efforts, particularly regarding the enforcement of cybercrime laws.

Oyewale said, “EFCC wishes to alert the general public on the plan by a shadowy group to instigate a “protest” against the Commission. In the last couple of days, the group has been actively campaigning on social media, recruiting impressionable young Nigerians, including students to take up “arms” against the EFCC.

“This insidious campaign is being promoted as resistance to the operational activities of the Commission especially in respect of the enforcement of the laws dealing with cybercrimes.”

Oyewale said the commission was not against protests, adding that evidence at their disposal showed that corrupt elements under investigation were behind the protest.

“The commission, while not averse to protests by citizens, is alarmed by emerging evidence that suggests a grand design by corrupt elements under investigation or prosecution by the Commission to exploit the so-called protest to orchestrate a national uprising that may threaten the peace and security of our dear nation,” Oyewale stated.

He however warned that the breakdown of law and order around the EFCC’s offices would not be condoned.

“As a responsible law enforcement organisation, the commission will not tolerate any breakdown of law and order anywhere in the country, especially around its office locations across Nigeria.

“EFCC, working in concert with sister security agencies, is therefore taking necessary measures to deal with possible threats to the peace and security of Nigeria,” he warned.

Oyewale, therefore, warned parents, guardians and heads of tertiary institutions to ensure their children are not recruited to participate in the protest.

“The commission, however, appeals to parents, guardians and heads of tertiary institutions to take responsibility for ensuring that their wards are not recruited to be used as cannon fodder in a proxy war against the commission by vested corrupt interests.

“The war being waged by the commission against corruption and cybercrime is to protect the future of the youth of this country.

“That future is imperiled if Nigeria degenerates further in the global reckoning as a den of fraudsters,” Oyewale added.