Bill seeking for the establishment of a National Identity Database scales second reading in Senate

A bill seeking provision for the establishment of a National Identity Database aimed at enhancing the efficiency and inclusivity of the Identity Management System through comprehensive provisions has scaled the second reading in the Senate.

A Bill for an Act to Repeal the National Identity Management Commission Act 2007, and to provide for the Establishment of a National Identity Database and the National Identity Management Commission charged with the responsibilities for Maintenance of the National Database, the Registration of Individuals, and the Issuance of Identity Credentials; and for related matters, 2024 (SB. 472) is sponsored by the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin, APC, Kano North.

It was learnt that the Bill was presented on Tuesday by Senator Oluwole Fasuyi, APC, Ekiti North.

Presenting the lead debate on the general principles of the bill, Senator Fasuyi noted that the objectives of the bill will also include streamlining the sharing of personal data, incorporating robust data protection measures to safeguard the privacy and confidentiality of individuals’ personal data, and fostering trust among citizens in the handling of their information among others.

Fasuyi said, “The Bill seeks to repeal the extant Act and enact a new regulatory regime for the National Identity Management Commission. The Bill was read for the first time on Wednesday, 5th June, 2024, in this Chamber.

“The Bill represents a significant legislative endeavour aimed at enhancing the efficiency and inclusivity of the Identity Management System through comprehensive provisions designed to improve and update the extant provisions in line with global best practices.

“The proposed legislation is crucial for the socioeconomic and political development of this country, as a robust identity management system forms the foundation for national security and an effective identity management system.

“This is imperative, especially with technological advancement, which has led to an astronomical rise in crimes relating to identity theft globally.”

According to Fasuyi, the objectives of the Bill are as “Expanding the Scope of Registrable Persons: By broadening the eligibility criteria for registration under the Nigeria ID System to ensure inclusivity and universal coverage. This allows all persons resident in Nigeria to obtain a National Identification Number (NIN) and utilise it as a recognised form of identification.

“Streamlining the sharing of Personal Data: By incorporating robust data protection measures to not only safeguard the privacy and confidentiality of individuals’ data but also to foster trust among citizens in the landing of their information.

“Enhancing Administrative Enforcement Powers: The efficiency and effectiveness of the NIMC’s enforcement powers will ensure timely and accurate compliance with ID registration requirements. This will lead to a more streamlined registration process, thereby reducing bureaucratic hurdles and enhancing the reliability of the Nigeria ID System.

“Removing Criminalization for Non-Use of NIN: Replacing criminal penalties with administrative enforcement measures to encourage compliance with NIN usage requirements without imposing undue legal consequences on individuals.

”Strengthening Regulatory Functions: Enhancing the NIMC’s regulatory capacity to enable more effective oversight and regulation of the Nigeria ID System. This ensures adherence to established standards and guidelines, fostering public trust in the integrity and reliability of the system.

”Enhancing NIMC’s Harmonization Role: Strengthening the NIMC’s role in harmonising various identification systems across Ministries, Departments and Agencies to promote interoperability and coherence across different sectors.

”The legislative intents and purports of the Bill, are geared towards achieving several objectives aimed at fostering inclusion, universal coverage, and accessibility. Unarguably, this will unlock significant financial and security benefits for the nation.”