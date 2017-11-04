Obaseki lays foundation for JAMB CBT Centre in Benin 

The Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, has laid the foundation of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board’s 500-seating capacity Computer-Based Test Centre in Benin City.

During the ceremony, which took place on Friday, the governor said the JAMB centre would complement the efforts of the state government in repositioning the education sector in the state.

Obaseki said: “The state government took the responsibility to provide the site for the project to enable our people have easy access to CBT Centre within the state, we did all within our resources to get the land for the project.”

Obaseki assured JAMB that the state government would provide the centre with electricity and construct access roads to the centre, adding: “The provision of power supply and construction of access road to the centre will be captured in the state’s 2018 budget.”

He commended the Federal Government for its commitment to the release of funds for the project and for the introduction of CBT for JAMB examinations, which he said would help check examination malpractices.

The governor appealed for the reopening of the University Matriculation Examination centre in Uromi, as the state government is investigating the issue which led to the closure of the centre and would ensure that the findings of the investigations are implemented.

The Registrar of JAMB, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, commended the governor for his prompt action in securing the land for the project and the partnership with JAMB towards completing the project.

Oloyede said the siting of the zonal CBT centre in the state was as a result of the fact that the state records more candidates for the examinations, adding: “The siting of the centre would give prospective JAMB candidates in the state easy access to CBT centre.

“The state was ranked 7th in enrollment for JAMB examination and ranked 22nd in availability of facilities for candidates writing the examinations.”

The JAMB Registrar added that the CBT centre would address the challenge of facilities in the state as the Board has an arrangement with the Nigerian Communications Commission to build the South-South Zonal CBT Centre in the state.

Other dignitaries at the event were the Registrar of the National Business and Technical Examinations Board, Prof. Ifeoma Isiugo-Abanihe; the Deputy Vice Chancellor Academics, University of Benin, Prof. Pius Iribhogbe; and the state Commissioner for Education, Dr. Christopher Adesotu.