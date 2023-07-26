NYFA students awarded “Top of The Class “in Multichoice Talent Factory Academy

828 828

With filmmaking, aspiring visual storytellers can embark on a unique journey. From the formative experiences of early life to continuous growth, filmmakers are presented with endless opportunities to learn and evolve. An inspiring example of this are the stories of Adedamola Akapo and Victor Lushinjilo Kasanga, who ventured into the world of cinema through the NYFA and MultiChoice Talent Factory Academy’s unique and impactful partnership.

“These talented individuals harnessed the power of their personal experiences to ignite a passionate drive towards realizing their dreams of becoming remarkable storytellers in their own right,” says Jim Miller, Vice President of Strategic Initiatives at NYFA.

The MultiChoice Talent Factory Academy is a multi-disciplinary training program whose mission is to develop the next generation of storytellers in Africa. Students are given the opportunity to partake in a year-long program that provides them with a multitude of knowledge about filmmaking and the industry. Along with being a member of the Class of 2022, NYFA Filmmaking students Adedamola Akapo and Victor Lushinjilo Kasanga were chosen as “top of the class.” They even received scholarships to participate in the program!

Click here to read the full interview of Adedamola Akapo and Victor Lushinjilo Kasanga.

When it comes to expanding our crafts, there is always room for more and more knowledge. Both Adedamola and Victor never gave up on their storytelling and, no matter what were always open to learning more. Much like these two, Storytellers take their passions and use the tools provided at NYFA to reach new heights in their potential. Being able to partake in The MultiChoice Talent Factory Academy provides storytellers the year-long opportunity to truly hone their craft with a multitude of unique resources. Here at NYFA, we are extremely proud of Adedamola Akapo, Victor Lushinjilo Kasanga, and the rest of the MultiChoice Talent Factory Academy Class of 2022!