Bayern aware Mané is in talks with Al-Nassr

Bayern Munich are aware that winger Sadio Mané is in talks with Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr for a possible transfer.

“Bayern have been informed about it. But these are initial talks, so we will have to wait and see,” Bayern president Herbert Hainer said on Wednesday on the sidelines of a visit to the Tokyo governor.

Bayern are in Japan for a pre-season training camp.

According to the Bild newspaper, Al-Nassr representatives are to meet with Mané’s management team later on Wednesday.

The Saudi club, who have Cristiano Ronaldo in their squad, are reportedly offering Mané a big salary. The player has a contract with Bayern until 2025, but is not ruling out an early departure.

Hainer said there was no concrete offer yet, but media reports speak of something around €30 million ($33.18 million).

Mané moved to Munich last summer and had a difficult first season, which included a long-term injury over which he missed the World Cup.

He was also involved in a dressing room altercation with fellow forward Leroy Sane.