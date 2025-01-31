Nurses in Ondo urged nurses to cancel planned strike

The Ondo State Government has urged nurses in the state to shelve their planned strike over alleged welfare neglect.

The National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) in the state had declared an indefinite strike on Thursday, citing the government’s failure to address their concerns.

Expressing dissatisfaction, NANNM Chairman, Felix Orobode, accused the government of neglecting nurses’ welfare despite their crucial role in healthcare delivery.

However, the state government, through the Head of Service, Bayo Philip, expressed surprise at the announcement, stating that there were no unresolved disputes to warrant the industrial action.

Philip noted, “Like other health workers and public servants, nurses recently benefited from a salary increase following the implementation of the ₦73,000 minimum wage approved in November 2024 by Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa.”

He explained that health workers, excluding medical doctors, had met with the government in January 2025 to request the full implementation of the CONHESS Salary Table.

Subsequently, Governor Aiyedatiwa directed that the financial implications be worked out for his consideration.

Philip emphasized that the ongoing process should not be a reason to delay the January 2025 salary payment and urged nurses to reconsider their decision.

“Government calls on the nurses to shelve their planned industrial action as there is no justification for it.

“Nurses are aware of the government’s efforts and should allow reason to prevail,” he added.

The Head of Service further warned that the government would not tolerate any disruption to healthcare services, urging nurses in general and specialist hospitals to cancel the planned strike.

